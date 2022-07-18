srnArt Gallery Price Tops $0.0170 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $68,154.04 and $1,501.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00023130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade srnArt Gallery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase srnArt Gallery using one of the exchanges listed above.

