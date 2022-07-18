srnArt Gallery Price Tops $0.0170 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $68,154.04 and $1,501.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040566 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00023130 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC.
About srnArt Gallery
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery
