SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Short Interest Up 39.9% in June

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $16.35 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,125 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,270 shares of company stock valued at $780,398 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

