StableXSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.51 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $29.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,065.36 or 1.00157245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00043741 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024342 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001521 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com.

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.