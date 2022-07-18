Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in June

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price target on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

STAF stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

