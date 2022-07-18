Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches Market Cap of $596,466.85

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $596,466.85 and $160,780.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.83 or 0.05714187 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020736 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001874 BTC.
About Standard Protocol
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
Standard Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.