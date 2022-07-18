Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches Market Cap of $596,466.85

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $596,466.85 and $160,780.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.83 or 0.05714187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001874 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.