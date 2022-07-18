STASIS EURO Market Capitalization Tops $124.88 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004729 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $124.88 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

