Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for July 18th (ABSI, ADXS, AKBA, AMPS, ATHX, AVGR, CETX, CHK, CLNN, CMCLF)

Stock Analysts' New Coverage for July 18th

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 18th:

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI). Ascendiant Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP). The firm issued a hold rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN). They issued a hold rating and a C$12.25 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

