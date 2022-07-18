Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for July 18th (ABSI, ADXS, AKBA, AMPS, ATHX, AVGR, CETX, CHK, CLNN, CMCLF)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 18th:

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.





JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI). Ascendiant Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP). The firm issued a hold rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN). They issued a hold rating and a C$12.25 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

