StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Coherent Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $266.22 on Thursday. Coherent has a one year low of $222.04 and a one year high of $278.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.38). Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
