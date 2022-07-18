StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Coherent Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $266.22 on Thursday. Coherent has a one year low of $222.04 and a one year high of $278.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.38). Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coherent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $3,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Articles

