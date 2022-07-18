StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.30. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

About S&W Seed

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.8% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

