StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.30. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.60.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
