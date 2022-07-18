StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $4.16 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.