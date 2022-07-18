StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $4.16 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
