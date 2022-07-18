StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.58 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.71.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.