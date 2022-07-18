StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.58 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

