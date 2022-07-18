StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IRS opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

