StockNews.com Upgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Radware stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $974.73 million, a PE ratio of 134.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. Radware has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radware by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,738,000 after purchasing an additional 860,799 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Radware by 311.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 845,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 640,230 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Radware by 71.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 114.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 453,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 241,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

