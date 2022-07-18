StockNews.com Upgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Radware Price Performance
Radware stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $974.73 million, a PE ratio of 134.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. Radware has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $42.19.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Radware
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radware (RDWR)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.