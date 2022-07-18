Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 238,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,973,271 shares.The stock last traded at $5.94 and had previously closed at $5.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
Featured Stories
