Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.33. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Capital International Investors raised its position in Summit Materials by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after purchasing an additional 905,585 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in Summit Materials by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 994,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,882,000 after purchasing an additional 530,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $11,024,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

