Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SUM. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

SUM stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,245. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 94.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in Summit Materials by 33.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 574,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

