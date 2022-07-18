Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 201,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,396,800 shares.The stock last traded at $31.53 and had previously closed at $30.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SU. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,599 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $110,774,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

