Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$64.00 at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SU traded up C$0.77 on Monday, hitting C$40.09. 5,108,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,784,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$53.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.95.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

