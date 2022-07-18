Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$64.00 at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.60.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of SU traded up C$0.77 on Monday, hitting C$40.09. 5,108,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,784,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$53.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy
In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
