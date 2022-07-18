Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,700 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the June 15th total of 353,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.3 days.

SNPTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

SNPTF stock remained flat at $13.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

