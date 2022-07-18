Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STBFY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,450. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

