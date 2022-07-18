Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $42.16

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.16, but opened at $44.10. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 178 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 27.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,849 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

