SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 29.9% in June

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 439,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.31 on Monday. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

