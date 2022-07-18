Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.80. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $63.87.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.58 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,039,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 2,129.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 171,450 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

