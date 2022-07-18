suterusu Market Cap Hits $2.64 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, suterusu has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $34,198.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About suterusu

SUTER is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io.

suterusu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

