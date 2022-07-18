Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Swarm (SWM) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Swarm has a total market cap of $539,397.09 and approximately $453.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm Profile

SWM is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

