SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0110 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $2,354.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00215426 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005709 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001215 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00519697 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,386,426 coins and its circulating supply is 117,947,686 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

