Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.18.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 171,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,950,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.