Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 335 ($3.98) to GBX 300 ($3.57) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Synthomer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. HSBC downgraded Synthomer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 400 ($4.76) to GBX 320 ($3.81) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 610 ($7.25) to GBX 460 ($5.47) in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Stock Performance

SYYYF stock remained flat at $6.24 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. Synthomer has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.