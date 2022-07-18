Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SYRS opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.