T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after buying an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.69. 19,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,609. The firm has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.65. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

