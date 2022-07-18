Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $10.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Taboola.com Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $688.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.58.
Institutional Trading of Taboola.com
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Taboola.com by 171.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $16,494,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,567 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.