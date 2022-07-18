Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $10.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $688.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $354.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Taboola.com by 171.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $16,494,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,567 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

