Tael 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (WABI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $34.91, $5.22, $24.72 and $10.00. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,093.57 or 1.00009256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tael Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $62.56, $10.00, $34.91, $4.92, $24.72, $6.32, $119.16, $5.22, $13.96, $18.11 and $45.75. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.