Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taisei Price Performance

OTCMKTS TISCF opened at $30.65 on Monday. Taisei has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

