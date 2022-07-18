Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taisei Price Performance
OTCMKTS TISCF opened at $30.65 on Monday. Taisei has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.
About Taisei
