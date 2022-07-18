Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSM. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.

TSM opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $444.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,358,774,000 after buying an additional 723,057 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,635,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

