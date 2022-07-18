Tap Trading Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. Tap has a market cap of $197,064.09 and $241.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official.

Tap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

