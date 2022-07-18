Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Short Interest Update

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 637,400 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 184.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann purchased 100,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann bought 100,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $250,080.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,474,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,350,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

