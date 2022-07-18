Tellor Reaches Market Cap of $28.50 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $16.73 or 0.00076537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $67.85 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,849.71 or 0.99947220 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

Tellor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

