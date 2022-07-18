Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

