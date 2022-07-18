TenUp Market Capitalization Hits $688,487.42 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $688,487.42 and $34,564.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003856 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00132234 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008882 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000820 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
TenUp Profile
TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,151,334 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io.
Buying and Selling TenUp
