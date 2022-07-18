TenX Trading Up 1.8% This Week (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last week, TenX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $36,103.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

