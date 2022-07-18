Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $29.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $749.96. The company had a trading volume of 488,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,281,236. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $777.25 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $710.43 and its 200 day moving average is $864.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

