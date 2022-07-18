Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.88 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion and approximately $67.13 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,134.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.43 or 0.05907415 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00034116 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,166,976,394 coins and its circulating supply is 65,896,277,710 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Tether Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
