Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $38.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00007556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 923,526,163 coins and its circulating supply is 901,974,890 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars.

