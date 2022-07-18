The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $24.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

