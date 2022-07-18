The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.85. 266,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,223,547. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

