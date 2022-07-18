The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 3.0 %

BA traded up $4.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.14. The stock had a trading volume of 309,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223,547. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.18.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.