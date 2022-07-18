The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Boosted by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 4.9 %

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.