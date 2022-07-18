The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.30. 200,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,740,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $270.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

