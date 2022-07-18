The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0238 on Exchanges

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008677 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00214655 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com.

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

