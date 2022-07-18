The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $139,179,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $9.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.99. The stock had a trading volume of 112,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,478. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.38 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.23.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

